Burnley manager Sean Dyche says there are no guarantees when it comes to his job at Turf Moor and that he has to keep picking up results.

Dyche is the current longest-serving boss in the Premier League - but Burnley are the only team in the bottom five not to change their manager this season.

However, although the Clarets have only won once in 2021-22 they've only lost one of their past six and drew at table-topping Chelsea in their previous game.

"My life here isn't a never-ending story," said Dyche, whose side face Crystal Palace on Saturday. "You have to win games.

"Eventually all managers know you have to win enough games.

"The table doesn't care if you were close, it cares if you won and one defeat in our last six league matches shows we are getting there and picking up the points."