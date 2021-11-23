Watford duo included in Garth's team of the week

Tom Cleverley: Few might remember that Tom Cleverley played for Manchester United and won a Premier League title. I wonder what the Watford midfielder thought of this United compared with the side that won the title in 2013. This is an honest professional who has had a wonderful career and is playing as well as I've seen him for some time.

Emmanuel Dennis: The arrival of Claudio Ranieri might actually save Watford. Dennis looks the part and might be as big a star in the Africa Cup of Nations for Nigeria in January as he was against United.

