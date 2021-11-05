Lawro's predictions: Brentford v Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

I watched Norwich's defeat by Leeds last weekend, and the Canaries were not actually that bad. They got forward and created chances - but of course they got nothing out of the game, yet again.

After 10 games of the season, Daniel Farke's side just have that pallor of relegation about them.

They are already eight points adrift of safety, with the worst goal difference of any team by a long way, and it is hard to see them getting the wins they will need to close that gap when they are yet to register a single league victory this season.

Brentford have hit a sticky patch, losing their past three games, but they have not stopped creating chances and I think they will get back to winning ways this weekend.

Tav's prediction: We've disagreed here. I really feel for Norwich, and maybe I'm thinking with my heart too much because I want to see them pick up some points this season. I hope they get something from this one anyway. 1-1

Murray's prediction: I've gone with Brentford. We played them at home a couple of weeks ago and it was far more difficult than I would have thought before the season started. 2-0

