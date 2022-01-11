Moyes on Zouma, January signings and a changed mentality
West Ham manager David Moyes has been talking to the media before the Hammers take on Norwich in the Premier League on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Moyes gave an update on centre-back Kurt Zouma, who is continuing his recovery from the hamstring injury he suffered in the win over Chelsea in early December: "I couldn't give you an idea of exactly when he'll be back. We're just trying to get him correct and in the right condition as well. Hopefully he's not too far away. If I can get Kurt back that eases the pressure."
The Hammers boss was tight-lipped about any potential new signings arriving at London Stadium this month: "We'd like to add to our squad if we can and if we can find players who we think are suitable, we could do with some backup if we can get it. There's never any guarantee in January the right players are gettable, but we're certainly looking around."
West Ham could temporarily move back into fourth place in the Premier League table with a win against Norwich on Tuesday and Moyes says their recent form is down to a "changed mentality".
He added: "We've had a few weeks when we've been up and down, but we're getting back into a little bit of better form. I was really pleased with the two wins and the FA Cup win against Leeds United, because it's like three Premier League wins in a row."