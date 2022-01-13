Rodgers on player availability, new signings & Burnley challenge
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester’s game at Burnley on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Rodgers is delighted to have five players returning for selection after the midweek game with Everton was postponed due to having only eight fit senior players. Patson Daka, Luke Thomas, Caglar Soyuncu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and James Justin are all in contention.
There is “nothing imminent” with regards to new signings but says the club are working on it. In-demand Youri Tielemans is “one of the best midfielders in the league” and Rodgers hopes he signs a new deal.
On having to postpone games and giving appearances to young players: “We acted according to the rules and it’s not as if I’m a coach who doesn’t want to play young players. But the time has to be right and if I don’t play them it’s because they’re not ready either from a football or mental perspective.”
Burnley will still be a tough challenge despite the exit of striker Chris Wood to relegation rivals Newcastle: “Sean Dyche and his team have done an incredible job and they will have a plan for who is next up. They have really good players and play really good football – we have to prepare for a tough game.”