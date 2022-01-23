Arsenal v Burnley: Confirmed team news

Easy enough. It's just one change for Arsenal from the team that lost to Liverpool in the EFL Cup in midweek.

In comes Rob Holding for Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is not in the squad.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Odegaard, Sambi Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Lacazette.

Subs: Leno, Tavares, Chambers, Nketiah, Alebiousu, Biereth, Oulad M'hand, Hutchinson, Patino.