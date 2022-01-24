Stuart Brown, BBC principal data analyst

With Ranieri only managing a 16.67% win rate - the joint lowest in the Pozzo era (the other was Quique Sanchez Flores' ill-fated return), albeit with a tough run of fixtures in there, it was inevitable that Pozzo would pull the trigger.

What is harder to predict is who comes in next, with there being no clear pattern to previous appointments. Fans will be hoping it's someone capable of shoring up the leaky defence and bringing their xG Against higher than the current bottom of the table value of 38.2 (courtesy of fbref.com)

Who should come in to rescue Watford's season? Let us know here