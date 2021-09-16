Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

When Glenn Roeder arrived at Norwich City in late October 2007 they were bottom of The Championship with just eight points.

His first move was to bring in centre-back Martin Taylor on loan from Birmingham City. Taylor made such a difference in his eight games for the Canaries that he quickly became a favourite with the fans. They were desperate to sign him. Karren Brady was in charge of the day-to-day running of Birmingham at the time and she refused to sell him.

Taylor, who is now 41 and works in IT, joined us on The Scrimmage this week to reflect on one of the happiest spells of his career. He revealed that he’d even bought Norwich City shirts for his three sons in anticipation of moving to Norfolk. One of those boys, Caleb Taylor, is now part of West Brom’s first-team squad.

His career would later take him to Watford and he also gave us his thoughts on the big Premier League clash between the Canaries and the Hornets coming up this weekend.

You can listen to the show here