Nick Godwin, BBC Radio London

What a difference a point makes.

Two weeks ago, Palace fans were heading to West Ham simply hoping to avoid embarrassment. However, thanks to a combative second half and two goals from Connor Gallagher, the mood has lifted.

Add to that the deadline-day signing of Odsonne Edouard from Celtic and Eagles supporters will be keen to see how their new team get on against a Spurs squad that has been heavily disrupted over the international break.

The Selhurst Park faithful made a vibrant noise against Brentford in their first home game of the season, which could - and perhaps should - have pushed the team over the line that day.

Expect more of the same on Saturday lunchtime.