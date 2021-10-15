Team news: Everton v West Ham

Everton forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison will miss a sixth and fifth game respectively due to injury.

Lucas Digne is available following injury, while Yerry Mina is expected to feature after international duty.

West Ham United have "one or two injuries" according to manager David Moyes, but Ryan Fredericks could return following a groin problem.

Vladimir Coufal will be monitored after he missed the international fixtures because of a groin injury.

