'No common sense' in kick-off time

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Cristiano Ronaldo's stoppage-time winner at Old Trafford on Wednesday resuscitated Manchester United's Champions League campaign - and they will be hoping it can be the catalyst as they enter a potentially pivotal month in the Premier League.

As well as games home and away against Atalanta this month, the Reds face trips to Leicester and Tottenham, and home games with arch rivals Liverpool and first Everton.

The Toffees have a poor record at Old Trafford, where they have won only two of their 29 Premier League visits, although their boss Rafael Benitez has tasted victory there with Liverpool and Chelsea.

Certainly after West Ham and Aston Villa ended long waits for a win at the theatre of dreams, United will want to avoid another embarrassing home result today.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said there was "no common sense at all" in the fact they have a lunchtime kick-off against Everton after playing in the Champions League on Wednesday night, for the second successive season.

Last year he said they were "set up to fail" but ran out 3-1 winners, and will be hoping they can do the same again.