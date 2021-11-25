Liverpool v Southampton: What does the form show?

Liverpool are unbeaten in their past 25 Premier League games kicking off at 15:00 on a Saturday (won 22, drawn three) since a 2-0 loss at Hull in February 2017. The Reds’ last such loss at home was against West Ham in August 2015 under Brendan Rodgers (won 18, drawn five since).

Jurgen Klopp's side are the only team to have scored in all 12 of their Premier League games this season. The Reds have found the net in each of their past 22 league games overall, netting at least twice in 18 of those.

Southampton have lost 13 of their 17 Premier League away games in 2021 (won two, drawn two), conceding 43 goals in this run. Indeed, Saints have lost more games and conceded more goals away from home than any other Premier League side in this calendar year.