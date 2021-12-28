Leicester v Liverpool: What does the form show?

Leicester beat Liverpool 3-1 in the Premier League in February, but they last won consecutive league matches against the Reds in 1999.

Despite losing this fixture last season, Liverpool have won three of their past four league games at Leicester, more than they had in their previous nine (W2 D3 L4).

Following their 3-3 draw in the Carabao Cup earlier this month, the Foxes have scored three goals in their past two meetings with Liverpool. The last team to score three or more goals in three straight games against the Reds were Arsenal in 2006-07.