Chelsea v Everton: Head-to-head stats

Chelsea are unbeaten in their past 26 Premier League home games against Everton (W15 D11), since a 1-0 loss in November 1994. If they avoid defeat on Thursday it would equal their longest unbeaten home run against an opponent in their league history (27 vs Spurs between 1990 and 2016).

Everton have won three of their past five Premier League games against Chelsea, as many as they had in their previous 15. However, all of these victories have come at Goodison Park.