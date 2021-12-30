Aubameyang takes early exit for Afcon

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left London early to join up with his national team, Gabon, ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The striker, who was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy on 14 December after a disciplinary issue, has missed the Gunners' last five matches and will also be absent for Saturday's Premier League game against leaders Manchester City.

Thomas Partey (Ghana), Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast) and Mohamed Elneny (Egypt) will all be released next week for the month-long Afcon tournament in Cameroon, which concludes on 6 February.

It is unclear what the future holds for Aubameyang. Last week, boss Mikel Arteta said they are taking his former captain's selection “game by game.”

