He is "hopeful" Leandro Trossard will be available after training on Friday. "We will see how he reacts, it wasn’t so much an injury, more fatigue and precaution based on the tight turnaround of the games."

On whether striker Aaron Connolly is heading to Middlesbrough on loan: "I’ve got nothing to confirm yet but that’s the intention. Aaron is at a stage where he needs to play football and if we can find the right fit, that will work for him and us."

On reports Brighton are poised to sign Poland midfielder Kacper Kozlowski, 18, from Pogon Szczecin for around £8m. "There’s nothing to confirm, but he’s the type of player that we’d be interested in. We’re always looking for players that can help us in the now and in the future."

Yves Bissouma is "due to go" to the Africa Cup of Nations if selected by Mali. "He goes with our blessing and we hope he does well. Playing for your country is a fantastic thing and we support our players in that."

Jurgen Locadia has been training again after illness, and Potter is "open-minded" about a loan move for the Dutch winger. "Like all the players who have been limited in game time, you’ve got to look at what is best for them when the window opens."

The club have no Covid problems at the moment and are "in a good place".