West Ham v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head stats
West Ham won 3-2 in their last Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace – only once before have they won consecutive matches against the Eagles in the competition, winning both games in the 2016-17 campaign.
After losing their first two Premier League away games against West Ham, Palace have lost just two of their subsequent eight visits to the Hammers in the competition (three wins, three draws).
Both teams have scored in each of their last eight Premier League meetings. Only against Chelsea have West Ham had a longer run of both scoring and conceding against an opponent, while it’s the Eagles’ joint-longest such run.