Shane Duffy says he has "changed a few things" in his life since returning to Brighton & Hove Albion following his loan spell with Celtic.

The 29-year-old Republic of Ireland defender endured a "tough year" during his time in Scotland, including the death of his father in May.

Duffy started Albion's opening-day win over Burnley.

"I was in a really low place and I probably thought Premier League football was over for me," he told BBC Radio Sussex.

"I had a tough year up at Celtic, off the pitch as well it was quite difficult for me. I've changed a few things in my life the last few months. I've got a different mindset to the way I approach things.

"I came in the first day of pre-season and my expectations weren't high. I just said I'll try to do the best I can and help the team in any way I can and whatever happens happens."

