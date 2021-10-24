West Ham 1-0 Tottenham: Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes, speaking to Match of the Day: "We showed a different side to our game today, great character and determination. We didn't have quite as much possession but got the goal that counted.

"We turned the ball over too many times for my liking, but defended well. To be successful you are always going to need a good defence.

"They are good team, Tottenham, so great credit to our defenders, it was a tight game and we were able to get our noses in front."