Gallagher decision 'at the end of the season'

Patrick Vieira says it is "too early" to say whether Crystal Palace will look to make Conor Gallagher's loan deal from Chelsea permanent.

The midfielder made his England debut against San Marino on Monday after an impressive start to the season with the Eagles.

"It’s still too early to talk about whether we are going to sign him or not," said Vieira. "He’s a Chelsea player and we have him for the year.

"He is really enjoying himself. He has a huge respect from the dressing room, because of the work he is doing on the pitch. There’s still a lot of work to do in the game to improve."

Earlier on Friday, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said it was important for Gallagher to be "happy where he is" and Vieira says the focus is on getting him into the England squad on a regular basis.

"The international call came and it is good news for him and the football club," he added.

"We will keep working with him to try to improve his skills. If we can make him an international player we will be really proud of that. Then the decision we will see at the end of the season."

