George Cummins, BBC Sport

All eyes will be on the teamsheet when it is released at 18:45 GMT tonight to see what sides Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp have picked for the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Arsenal manager refused to disclose any details yesterday.

“I don’t want to give anything away I’m sorry.” said Arteta. “There are issues and there are issues that haven’t been resolved which is why we couldn’t play the last game. As you understand we want to keep that internal.”

Arsenal won the FA Cup in Arteta’s first season. If they can beat Liverpool tonight and make the final of the Carabao Cup it would show that the manager's project is working.

It’s finely poised at 0-0.