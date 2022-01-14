BBC Sport

Wolves v Southampton: Team news

Image source, Getty Images
Wolves defender Romain Saiss is on international duty with Morocco and will miss his first Premier League game of the season.

Willy Boly, Hwang Hee-chan, Jonny Otto, Petro Neto and Yerson Mosquera are still injured.

Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters is available after a ban and period of self-isolation, while Thierry Small also returns from Covid-19.

Yan Valery is back in the squad after serving a one-match suspension.

Saints remain without Mohamed Elyounoussi, Theo Walcott, Tino Livramento, Will Smallbone and Moussa Djenepo.

