Fernandes impresses as he makes Garth's team of the week
- Published
Bruno Fernandes was in fine form in Manchester United's draw with Aston Villa, earning him a spot in Garth's team of the week.
Bruno Fernandes: His first goal was fortuitous but his second was beautiful. The move and the finish was just brilliant by Fernandes. This was the best hour of football I've seen from Manchester United for some time and a performance conspicuous by Cristiano Ronaldo's absence.
Read what else Garth had to say about Fernandes, plus find out who else made his team of the week