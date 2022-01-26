One year of Tuchel at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel was appointed as the new Chelsea boss on this day in 2021.

The German succeeded Frank Lampard and signed on an initial 18 month contract, with an option to extend.

Tuchel made an instant impact at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea going unbeaten until April after his arrival.

He led them to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League, as well as finishing runners-up in the FA Cup and beating Manchester City to win the Champions League.

In June, Tuchel signed a contract extension until the summer of 2024.

