Crystal Palace v Watford: Who makes your Eagles side?

Crystal Palace host Watford at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday - in a game that would see the Hornets relegated should Palace win.

The Eagles' hopes for a top-half finish were boosted with a win over Southampton last Saturday, with Patrick Vieira describing the result as "deserved".

Wilfried Zaha was dropped to the bench at St Mary's, but his role as an impact sub helped them take all three points home, so should Vieira do the same again?

It's time to pick your Crystal Palace starting XI to face Watford