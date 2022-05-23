Potter 'perfection' brings its own challenges

When pleasure and stats point very much point in the same direction it's difficult to argue.

Brighton's season under Graham Potter could barely have gone better.

A record points tally, a top-10 finish, a genuine feelgood factor and real sense it's just the start of something special.

But is this where things get dangerous? Are new signings needed to take the Seagulls on to the next level? Will that disrupt the balance? Can key men like Pascal Gross be persuaded to stay?

Can Potter plot for Europe next season? What do you think? Have your say