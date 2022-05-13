Top-10 finish 'shouldn't be possible' for Brentford

Thomas Frank said being nominated for the Premier League manager of the season is a privilege, but insisted it is a group effort.

The Bees boss found out he was on the shortlist 10 minutes before his pre-Everton news conference started, alongside Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Eddie Howe and Patrick Vieira.

When asked about it, he said: "Of course it's very nice. I think it's acknowledgement of all the great work that the players are putting in out there, the staff and I have said that before.

"Of course, I understand that I'm the frontman, the one who speaks to you guys and the one who takes the blame as well - but no-one can do it on our own. We need a fantastic staff behind us.

"We have a few values, but the key one is togetherness.

"The way we, as a club, express that or do that is unique and that's the key to maximising this team's performance, because every single action - from the chef to the groundsman - matters. But I think there's more in us and we need to push.

"So, of course it's a privilege to be nominated - but it's not about me, it's about us."

Brentford secured their Premier League status in midweek and could still secure a top-10 finish in their first season.

On that, Frank said: "I still think it is a minor miracle we are in the Premier League. A top 10-finish would be incredible. It shouldn’t be possible."