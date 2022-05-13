He has enjoyed having a full week to prepare for the game: “Michail Antonio and Craig Dawson have trained today so I think they’ll be okay. Said Benrahma is a bit of a question mark. It’s an ankle injury so we’ll see tomorrow.”

He is expecting an “emotional” send-off for long-serving skipper Mark Noble: “He’s played continuously and at the highest level, wherever West Ham have been. He’ll be renowned. I’m sure it will be hugely emotional for Mark and his family – he’s had a really good career."

He praised Declan Rice for his impact: “I think he has probably been the pick of the England players who played in the Euros last year. I hope he continues to get better. He's got lots of improvement in him. He's a young man and he'll get better with experience.”

On qualifying for the Europa League: "We hope we can get back in amongst it again. There are some good sides. We want to be in European football - if that could be the Europa League, that would be fantastic, but the Conference League would be great as well."