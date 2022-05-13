Moyes on Noble, Europa League and Man City

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham’s game with Manchester City on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • He has enjoyed having a full week to prepare for the game: “Michail Antonio and Craig Dawson have trained today so I think they’ll be okay. Said Benrahma is a bit of a question mark. It’s an ankle injury so we’ll see tomorrow.”

  • He is expecting an “emotional” send-off for long-serving skipper Mark Noble: “He’s played continuously and at the highest level, wherever West Ham have been. He’ll be renowned. I’m sure it will be hugely emotional for Mark and his family – he’s had a really good career."

  • He praised Declan Rice for his impact: “I think he has probably been the pick of the England players who played in the Euros last year. I hope he continues to get better. He's got lots of improvement in him. He's a young man and he'll get better with experience.”

  • On qualifying for the Europa League: "We hope we can get back in amongst it again. There are some good sides. We want to be in European football - if that could be the Europa League, that would be fantastic, but the Conference League would be great as well."

  • On title-chasing Manchester City: “I'm looking forward to playing against the best. Manchester City are really, really tough and it's going to be difficult, but I'm looking forward to it because it's a challenge for us. We’ll try to hurt them. They’ve had some injuries so we’ll see if we can maximise that.”

