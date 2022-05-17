Tuesday talking point: It feels like Arsenal are now giving up

Charlene Smith, AFTV, external

I cannot believe how we performed against Newcastle! I did not see any fight, confidence or intent.

Newcastle were the better side from kick-off - they looked more like they were fighting for the top four.

I’m absolutely gutted that we have got this far and it feels like we're now giving up.

We have to beat Everton and pray that Norwich beat Spurs.

I'm going to fight with the team to the end. Until the season is over, there is still the possibility of finishing fourth. Let’s go! #COYG

