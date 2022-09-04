M﻿ichael Emons, BBC Sport

These are worrying times for Leicester, bottom of the league with only one point from six matches and already three points adrift.

The Foxes, Premier League champions in 2015-16, have finished in the top 10 in all of the past five seasons, narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification in 2019-20 and 2020-21 and in May played in the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

But this is a Leicester side short on confidence and looking extremely fragile defensively as they conceded five against Brighton for their heaviest defeat of the campaign so far.

Earlier this week, manager Brendan Rodgers had expressed his frustration at the club's business during the summer transfer window, which saw them lose both goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and central defender Wesley Fofana.

But Rodgers will also be furious at his side's defending throughout the match at the Amex and the way they let slip the advantage they had created after only 51 seconds through Kelechi Iheanacho's goal.

They were overwhelmed in the second half and Leicester will find themselves in a relegation battle all season if they continue to play as poorly as this.