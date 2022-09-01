Johnston heads for Portugal
- Published
Mikey Johnston is heading out on loan to Vitoria Guimaraes on a season-long loan deal. The 23-year-old has also penned a one-year extension to his current deal with Celtic. The club will hope he can put injuries behind him and flourish in the Portuguese top-flight.
Skip twitter post
1 year contract extension 🤝— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) September 1, 2022
1 year loan 🤝🇵🇹
✍️ An extended contract at #CelticFC for Mikey Johnston as our Bhoy embarks on a season-long loan to Portugal with Vitoria Guimaraes.
Good luck Mikey!🍀 pic.twitter.com/rrI2UpWwBY
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post