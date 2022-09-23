Doig joins former Hibs team-mate Porteous in Scotland squad

F﻿ormer Hibs left-back Josh Doig reunites with a familiar face after called up by Scotland for the final two Nations League games against Republic of Ireland and Ukraine.

D﻿oig, 20, joins Hibs centre-back Ryan Porteous in Steve Clarke's national squad, with both players keen to make their senior Scotland debut.

D﻿oig, who has made a solid start with Serie A side Hellas Verona after his £3m summer move from Easter Road, steps up from the Under-21s after playing in Thursday's friendly win over Northern Ireland.