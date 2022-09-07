Napoli v Liverpool: Pick of the stats

A graphic with the stat: Liverpool won all six group games in last season's Champions League and could become the first English side to manage seven straight group-stage victories in the competition

  • Napoli and Liverpool will meet in the Champions League group stage for a third time in the past five seasons. The Italian club won their home game against the Reds in both 2018-19 (1-0) and 2019-20 (2-0).

  • Liverpool have won their past three away games against Italian sides in European competition, after only winning three of their first 14 such matches before that.

  • Liverpool have only lost one of their past 12 opening matches in a Champions League campaign - though that was at Napoli in 2019-20.

  • Mohamed Salah scored seven goals in last season’s Champions League group stage. Only Ruud van Nistelrooy, for Manchester United in 2004-05 (eight), has ever scored more in a group for an English club in the competition.

  • Salah also has 11 Champions League assists for the Reds, just one shy of the club record (12, held jointly by Steven Gerrard and James Milner).