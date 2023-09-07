Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who moved to Real Madrid on loan this summer, says he spoke with Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel and was close to joining the Bundesliga champions before a late call from the Bernabeu. (Marca - in Spanish), external

Former Chelsea defender John Terry is on the verge of joining Saudi side Al-Shabab FC to make his managerial breakthrough. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, 20-year-old English defender Levi Colwill has revealed that ex-Brighton teammate and former Liverpool star Adam Lallana convinced him to sign a new contract and remain at Stamford Bridge under manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Mail), external

