We asked who would make your deadline day wish list.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Ernest: I would like to be confident that Arsenal have a trusted and reliable goalscorer. This being the case, I would love to see either Ivan Toney or Victor Osimhen.

Daniel: We need defenders! Can't afford to loose both Tierney and Timber before the season properly starts. I'd even take Maguire as a back-up at the moment.

James: My dream Arsenal deadline day... would be sell Rob Holding and Cedric Soares, buy Ollie Watkins and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Andrew: Lautaro Martinez from Inter would be nice, At say £90m? If only.

Dennis: We need a striker, an inverted right-back and someone to help deputise for Saka as he cannot play every game.