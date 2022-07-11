Diogo Jota plans to cement his place in the Liverpool frontline following the exits of Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi this summer.

The Portugal forward had an outstanding season last year, scoring 21 goals in 55 appearances for the Reds, but still found himself the club's third top scorer behind Mane and PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah.

The mid-season arrival of Luis Diaz nudged Jota out of the starting XI and the signing of Darwin Nunez provides further competition for Jota to overcome.

"Obviously, those three departed and only one arrived," he told Liverpool's official website, external. "Well, Fabio [Carvalho] as well but I'm not sure where he is going to play yet.

"But that allows me to be one of the senior players. With that comes extra responsibility as well but I think I am ready for that."

Jota picked up an injury on international duty with Portugal in June and says the friendly with Manchester United on Tuesday comes slightly too soon in his recovery.

"I still need to do the last steps to be 100% with the team," he said. "But I will be ready very, very soon.

"Hopefully I can be on the scoresheet often this season and that's what I want - to help the team and score goals so we win football matches."