Nathan Trott has extended his contract at West Ham until the summer of 2024 and has trained his eye on breaking into the Hammers' first team.

The 23-year-old has made one senior appearance for the club since arriving in 2016 and says the positive atmosphere around the club played a big role in encouraging him to stay.

"Seeing how the team's been performing over the last two or three years, I think it's something I've always wanted to be a part of," he told the club's official website, external.

"I'm really happy that the club values me and have invested time in me to hopefully push me into the team in the future."

Trott spent last season building his experience in Ligue 1 with Nancy, who ultimately were relegated.

Meanwhile, David Moyes completed the signing of France stopper Alphonse Areola on Monday - but Trott is not worried by the competition.

"We've got Lukasz [Fabianski], Alphonse and Darren [Randolph] here as well, so I'm just going to try and push them as much as I can," he said.

"They've helped me a lot throughout the years and I can only take what they can teach me and just try to apply it to my game."