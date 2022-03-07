Tottenham v Everton: confirmed team news

Everton make six changes from the 11 that began the 2-0 win over Boreham Wood in the FA Cup last 16 on Thursday.

Jordan Pickford, Mason Holgate, Seamus Coleman, Donny van de Beek, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all start, while Dele Alli, who moved from Spurs to Everton on transfer deadline day, is among the substitutes.

Ukraine's Vitalii Mykolenko is on the bench too.

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Keane, Holgate, Coleman, Doucoure, Allan, Van de Beek, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Begovic, Gomes, Branthwaite, El Ghazi, Townsend, Mykolenko, Alli, Iwobi, Rondon.