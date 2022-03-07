Tottenham v Everton: confirmed team news
- Published
Just the one change from the Tottenham team that began the 1-0 loss at Middlesbrough on Tuesday in the FA Cup as Rodrigo Bentancur comes in for Harry Winks in the midfield.
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Davies, Dier, Romero, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Doherty, Son, Kulusevski, Kane.
Subs: Gollini, Reguilon, Sanchez, Rodon, Royal, White, Winks, Bergwijn, Moura.
Everton make six changes from the 11 that began the 2-0 win over Boreham Wood in the FA Cup last 16 on Thursday.
Jordan Pickford, Mason Holgate, Seamus Coleman, Donny van de Beek, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all start, while Dele Alli, who moved from Spurs to Everton on transfer deadline day, is among the substitutes.
Ukraine's Vitalii Mykolenko is on the bench too.
Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Keane, Holgate, Coleman, Doucoure, Allan, Van de Beek, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Begovic, Gomes, Branthwaite, El Ghazi, Townsend, Mykolenko, Alli, Iwobi, Rondon.