MP Julian Knight says he "fears for the future of Chelsea", with owner Roman Abramovich subject to government sanctions and the club up for sale.

The Blues are unable to sell tickets for upcoming matches and yesterday withdrew a request asking to play Saturday's FA Cup tie with Middlesbrough behind closed doors to "protect the integrity" of the competition.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, Knight, the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, said: "There was talk within a few hours of the sanctions that the club were preparing to make lay-offs.

"That must be an incredibly worrying time for staff, especially those who work in areas that are directly under sanctions.

"It can be forgotten in the glamour of football there are many hundreds of people behind the scenes who make things work and they are just as big stakeholders as those sitting in the boardroom."

