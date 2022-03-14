Brentford almost there but blow for Burnley

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

The game itself was fairly even, with a couple of chances for each team before Ivan Toney's late double.

Toney is singlehandedly dragging Brentford to safety - with five goals in the past eight days against teams in the relegation zone.

Thomas Frank's side move on to 30 points and this season teams are unlikely to need to reach the 38-point mark to stay up.

Burnley always seem to get out of relegation trouble despite poor starts but their six-year spell in the top flight has rarely been in such danger.

Sean Dyche's Clarets either need to win more games in the last 11 matches of the season than the first 27 - or else hope Leeds and Everton, who have both changed managers recently, keep losing.