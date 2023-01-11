Neilson on Kuol, Paterson & why Oda won't be rushed into action
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson addressed the media on Wednesday as the club introduced new defensive signing James Hill, with forward Yutaro Oda having also joined this week.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Neilson says Hearts and Newcastle "have agreed" the loan of Australia forward Garang Kuol to the Tynecastle club and that "we will just have to wait and see" if the paperwork can be completed in time for Friday's visit of St Mirren.
There is "nothing at the moment" on Callum Paterson's possible return to Hearts on loan from Sheffield Wednesday. Neilson commented: "Callum's contract is up at the end of the season and we have been speaking to him about his future. Its down to Sheffield Wednesday now.”
The manager is "delighted" to have signed Hill, who "looks as if he is ready to go".
On Oda, Neilson described him as "very quick with good feet and a good finisher" but says it will be a gradual process to integrate the Japan U21 international into the first team as he hasn't played since the end of November.
Injury update - defender Stephen Kingsley and midfielder Andy Halliday are both back in the squad for Friday's match.