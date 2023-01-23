Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There has been a lot of talk about England skipper Harry Kane and his Tottenham future recently.

Kane still has 18 months left on his present deal and Manchester United are known to be interested in a player they have coveted for a number of seasons.

However, Kane is understood to be committed to Spurs, wants to succeed there and is open to discussing a new contract.

Evidently it will have to be right for the 29-year-old but it is only if that doesn’t happen that he will start to look elsewhere.