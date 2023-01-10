S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

You have just come through a potential banana skin of an FA Cup tie against a good Championship side, winning 5-1 at Middlesbrough. That makes it 12 goals scored in three away matches. What do you want to talk about in your post-game interview at the Riverside Stadium?

If your name is Roberto de Zerbi, the answer is how you are still angry about being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Charlton.

Whereas most managers would excuse and downplay elimination from that competition by stating its relative lack of importance, De Zerbi is still bristling three weeks later that his side blew a golden opportunity to move a step closer to Wembley.

Elimination at The Valley has lit a fire under De Zerbi. Bar Jason Steele and Jan Paul van Hecke, he named a starting line-up of first-team regulars at Boro. If the Albion continue to take the FA Cup as seriously as they did on Teesside, then fans have every right to dream about Wembley.

It also sends out a very clear message - that De Zerbi not only wants to win things with Brighton, but that he believes he can. You will not catch him talking up the quality of the likes of Norwich City or Burnley when his side fail to score at home against relegation-threatened clubs, as his predecessor did.

As important as De Zerbi ending Brighton’s shyness in front of goal is this change in mentality. Who knows how far that can take the Seagulls?