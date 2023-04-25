Jurgen Klopp said Diogo Jota has scored "super important" goals for Liverpool recently and that the only thing holding him back was his injury.

Jota ended a run of of 33 Reds matches without scoring and now has four goals in his past two games.

When asked what changed to make things click again for the Portugal forward, Klopp said: "Nothing, he got back up to speed.

"He’s an exceptional player. Since he joined us he did exceptional stuff for us. He’s a super smart player, can play really different positions and has a few super interesting skills for an offensive player.

"He’s not the tallest but is an extreme threat in the air. His timing is top. He can finish with both feet, which is extremely helpful. He has the speed.

"But Diogo had a really bad injury this season - that kept him back and nothing else. If Diogo can stay fit, he is really an outstanding player.

"It is really simple to work with him, his only problem was his injury. Then, when you have these injuries, you need rhythm to get back and nobody waits for you."

All nine of Liverpool's goals in their past two games were scored by forwards and, after struggling with injuries, Klopp said it's "so important to have them all back".

He added: "The boys are there not only for scoring but we need them for defending. That was a problem in moments this season when we lost that focus.

"That is the first job for offensive players as well, because that gives you stability if you defend as a unit. We don’t need players waiting in positions for a counter-attack.

"We need players to defend collectively. When we get the ball, then we have the speed and technique to cause problems. If these boys are fit we have real quality, but for a long time this year some were not fit and that caused us real problems."