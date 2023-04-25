Why Aberdeen visit Celtic a third time

Two of Aberdeen's pairings in the post-split fixtures have been reversed in order to ensure every Premiership club has 19 home and away fixtures.

The Dons visit Celtic for a third time, and host St Mirren for a third time.

Five pairings were switched in total, with Hibernian welcoming Rangers for a third Easter Road meeting.

In the bottom six, Dundee United make their third trip to Motherwell and Kilmarnock will play St Johnstone at Rugby Park for a third time.