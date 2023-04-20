Javi Gracia says his Leeds players are "suffering" in light of criticism over their application.

The Whites were thumped 6-1 at home by Liverpool on Monday, a result that followed a 5-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Elland Road.

In the wake of the Liverpool defeat, BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope said it looked like "the spirit had gone" when Leeds fell 3-1 behind.

Asked about a lack of desire from players in the eyes of some fans, Gracia said: "They are staying with me. I believe in my players. I see how they are suffering."

"It is for me to solve the problems not them. I try to analyse the reasons why we've played in some parts of the last two games like we didn't before, and try to come back the way we were before when we competed."

"It is not the right place to speak about the problems we have. We are working on it but we don't have the right balance we had in previous matches. I'm sure we'll do it again."