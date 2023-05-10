'It will be a final for our people' - Guardiola'

Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti embracePA Media

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says their Champions League semi-final tie is "open" heading into the second leg on 17 May after Tuesday's first leg ended as a 1-1 draw in Spain

Guardiola said: "It was a really tight game. Congratulations to my team because this team [Real] are always so difficult for their history and also their quality.

"We started really well and when we were better they made an incredible transition [and scored].

"When they were better than us in the second half, we scored. It’s open to Manchester. It will be a final for our people and we look forward to it."

Did you know?

  • Kevin de Bruyne became the first player to score in separate Champions League away knockout games against Real Madrid, having also previously scored against them in the 2019-20 round of 16.

  • Seven of De Bruyne's 14 Champions League goals have come from outside the box. Since he joined Man City in the 2015-16 season, it is the highest percentage anyone has scored from distance in the competition (50% - minimum 10 goals).

  • Man City striker Erling Haaland had just 21 touches in this match, the fewest of any of the 22 players to start.

Related Topics