'It will be a final for our people' - Guardiola'
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says their Champions League semi-final tie is "open" heading into the second leg on 17 May after Tuesday's first leg ended as a 1-1 draw in Spain
Guardiola said: "It was a really tight game. Congratulations to my team because this team [Real] are always so difficult for their history and also their quality.
"We started really well and when we were better they made an incredible transition [and scored].
"When they were better than us in the second half, we scored. It’s open to Manchester. It will be a final for our people and we look forward to it."
Did you know?
Kevin de Bruyne became the first player to score in separate Champions League away knockout games against Real Madrid, having also previously scored against them in the 2019-20 round of 16.
Seven of De Bruyne's 14 Champions League goals have come from outside the box. Since he joined Man City in the 2015-16 season, it is the highest percentage anyone has scored from distance in the competition (50% - minimum 10 goals).
Man City striker Erling Haaland had just 21 touches in this match, the fewest of any of the 22 players to start.