Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says their Champions League semi-final tie is "open" heading into the second leg on 17 May after Tuesday's first leg ended as a 1-1 draw in Spain

Guardiola said: "It was a really tight game. Congratulations to my team because this team [Real] are always so difficult for their history and also their quality.

"We started really well and when we were better they made an incredible transition [and scored].

"When they were better than us in the second half, we scored. It’s open to Manchester. It will be a final for our people and we look forward to it."

