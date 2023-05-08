Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Arsenal showed the desire to push Manchester City and the Premier League title race to the wire with an outstanding victory at Newcastle United.

It was on Tyneside a year ago when Arsenal crumbled in a hothouse atmosphere at St James’ Park, as they lost out to arch-rivals Tottenham in the chase for Champions League football on the final day of the season.

The manner in which Arsenal held their nerve in the face of Newcastle’s fast start showed their growing maturity and increased steel, and they went on to win thanks to captain Martin Odegaard’s powerful strike and Fabian Schar’s own goal.

Arsenal have responded impressively to the heavy defeat at Manchester City with victories over Chelsea and now at Newcastle, who were trying to improve their own chances of Champions League football next season.

The Gunners are still outsiders, a point behind City having played a game more, but this performance and win shows they cannot be written off.