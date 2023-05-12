Joe Nelson, BBC Sport

Leeds manager Sam Allardyce served a short stint as Newcastle manager from May 2007 to January 2008.

Since that dismissal, which Allardyce labelled as a "massive knockback," he has enjoyed success against the Magpies.

His 13 Premier League victories over the Magpies is his best record against any team, with one of those being a notable 3-0 win as Sunderland manager in October 2015.

Allardyce has also won his first Premier League home game at five of his previous eight clubs (drawn one, lost two), as he prepares to take charge of Leeds at Elland Road for the very first time.

Should the Yorkshire side emerge victorious, it would certainly shake things up at both ends of the table.

Leeds are currently 19th, two points from safety, while Newcastle are pushing to secure Champions League qualification. Eddie Howe's side are third after 34 matches, with a two-point buffer over fourth-placed Manchester United.

The stage is set for the league's chief firefighter to extinguish Newcastle's red-hot streak.