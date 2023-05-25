We asked for your views on whether Mauricio Pochettino should already have started work as Chelsea manager.

This comes after Stephen Warnock called the delay "cowardly" while Pat Nevin defended the club's decision to wait until the end of the season.

Here's what you had to say:

Warne: I think it's the right decision for Pochettino to start in the off-season. What benefit would there be to taint the start of his reign with the diabolical performances of this season? A fresh start is the best way for him to reset the players by working with them out of competition. Hopefully with a much-reduced squad and a couple of key signings.

Lee: Not at all cowardly. They've already been subjected to three different football 'philosophies' this season so why confuse them more? I thought it was a bad idea sacking Graham Potter before the Champions League matches with Real Madrid as they were 'just' beginning to create better football. They looked completely lost as a team after that.

Lloyd: He’s right to wait until the end of a season which has been a complete mess. He wants to be judged on what he does, not what has been mismanaged by others. He can use this time to begin his planning and prevent any more missteps!

Sean: Of course he should have started right away. This year in particular the off-season and pre season is so short because of the World Cup. Add to that a US summer tour and he will end up with very little time to implement changes.

Steve: We should have appointed Pochettino when Potter was installed as manager and we would certainly not have been languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League had we done so. Can't understand delaying his start as you always take form from the end of one season into the next.

Ann: Why wait until next season? Get him meeting the players and giving them an idea of what work needs to be done, to avoid another no-show season . Come on Chelsea, pull your finger out!